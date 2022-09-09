Aidan Keena puts Sligo back in Euro hunt as they beat wasteful Shels

Off the mark: Frank Liivak celebrates with Max Mata after scoring Sligo Rovers’ first goal against Shelbourne at Tolka Park. Credit: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers kept their slim European dreams alive as strikes by Frank Liivak and Aidan Keena saw them defeat Shelbourne at Tolka Park.

Liivak put the Bit O’Red ahead on 25 minutes, before Keena netted his 17th goal in all competitions after the break to put the game beyond Shels, who were wasteful in front of goal before the opener.

Damien Duff’s side are now five league games without a win.

Garth Brooks wasn’t the only show in town, as the sides met for the final time this season. Drumcondra Road was awash with concert t-shirts and cowboy hats as 80,000 people made their way to Croke Park.

Inside the walls of Tolka Park though, the crowd was treated an engrossing and bruising battle.

Sligo’s European ambitions suffered a significant blow on Wednesday, dropping three points after the FAI found the club to have fielded an ineligible player (Adam McDonnell) in their recent 2-0 win over Dundalk, though yesterday’s victory keeps them within 10 points of St Patrick’s Athletic in fourth.

Both managers made two changes, as Duff brought in Sean Boyd and Aaron O’Driscoll in place of Brian McManus and Conor Kane, with the latter suffering a long-term knee injury at Dundalk last week. Sligo’s Cameron Evans and Will Fitzgerald dropped to the bench, as McDonnell and Nando Pijnaker started.

There was a first-minute booking for Gavin Molloy after he pulled down Mata went clean through, before the visitors counted themselves very lucky inside the first five minutes.

Jack Moylan’s effort clearly struck the hand of Shane Blaney, but the referee wasn’t interested in the penalty appeals. The hosts enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the first half, but lacked a ruthless edge in front of goal, with Matty Smith and Boyd firing wide from close range. Shels boss Duff said in his pre-match notes, “we want to make Tolka a tough place to come”, but saw his side go behind on 25 minutes. Estonian international Liivak pounced on a long ball, squeezed past O’Driscoll, and slotted past Brendan Clarke for his third of the season.

After the restart, a series of Shels misplaced passes allowed Robbie Burton to slip Mata through, only for Clarke to brilliantly deny the Kiwi’s effort. Down the Richmond Road end, Sligo’s shape remained solid as Shelbourne’s attackers grew frustrated.

On the hour-mark, Moylan found a pocket of space on the edge of the box but guided his half-volley just wide of the top corner. The 21-year-old playmaker sent in a series of crosses afterwards, but the visitors were equal to each one. Disaster struck for Shels on 67 minutes, as Keena dispossessed Shane Griffin, galloped down on goal and coolly found the net to double Sligo’s advantage.

Substitute Brian McManus forced an excellent save from Luke McNicholas moments later. The Sligo netminder punched the air in delight, as his side saw the win out comfortably to send the travelling support home down the N4 happy.

Shelbourne – Clarke; Molloy, Griffin, Wilson (Giurgi 84); Farrell, Lunney (Coyle 84), Dervin (McManus 60), O’Driscoll; Moylan (Hodgins 75), Smith, Boyd (Carr 75).

Sligo Rovers – McNicholas; Banks, Pijnaker (Horgan 45), Blaney, Kirk; Bolger, McDonnell (Morahan 80), Burton, Liivaak (Barlow); Keena, Mata (Fitzgerald 63)