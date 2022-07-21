Aidan Keena goal puts seal on superb performance as Sligo claim famous European win at Motherwell

Aidan Keena celebrates making it 1-0 during the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 Second Qualifying Round First Leg win over Motherwell at Fir Park. Pic: Roddy Scott/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers produced a terrific performance at Fir Park, as Aidan Keena’s spectacular chip and several first-class saves by Luke McNicholas earned a 1-0 win against Motherwell.

The hosts made two changes as Kevin van Veen and new signing Paul McGinn came in, while Josh Morris and Blair Spittal also made competitive debuts.

Sligo manager John Russell made three changes, as Karl O'Sullivan, Adam McDonnell and Gerry Buckley replaced Nando Pijnaker, Frank Liivak and Max Mata, with 558 supporters making the trip to Scotland.

Sligo were without Motherwell-born goalkeeper Ed McGinty, as his move to Oxford United was confirmed on Thursday afternoon. McGinty, who made 105 appearances, was replaced by Ireland U-21 international McNicholas, who made his second start of the season.

The visitors almost had a perfect start in the first minute but Will Fitzgerald skewed Karl O’Sullivan’s cross over the bar. Minutes later, Van Veen looped a sweet ball over the top of the Sligo defence, before Morris smashed into the side netting.

Russell’s side should have gone ahead on nine minutes, as Lewis Banks saw his point-blank effort smartly saved by Motherwell captain Liam Kelly. The Steelmen’s best chance of the half fell to Van Veen, but he overhit his pass to play Morris through.

Sligo took the lead on 27 minutes, as Aidan Keena ran on to Bevis Mugabe’s dreadful pass back and brilliantly looped the ball over Kelly for his 13th goal of the season.

The Bit O’Red survived an onslaught by the hosts after going ahead, as McNicholas superbly denied Barry Maguire’s driving effort. Connor Shields fluffed a golden chance to level it just before the break, sending Morris’ cross just wide.

McNicholas produced a stunning one-on-one save just after the restart to deny Van Veen an equaliser. The Bit O’Red defended well thereafter, frustrating Motherwell to half-chances with McNicholas impressing on several occasions. Former Bohemians midfielder Ross Tierney was introduced after the hour mark, and almost levelled it, sending his shot just wide.

Sligo restricted the hosts to long balls in the closing stages, amidst a chorus of boos from the home support. Substitute Max Mata was denied a penalty with five minutes left, as his header appeared to be blocked by Efford’s arm on the line. Russell’s side take a one goal lead back to the Showgrounds and will look to book a third-round date with Sparta Prague or Viking FK.

Motherwell - Kelly; Carroll, Lamie, Mugabi; Spittal (Efford 73), Slattery, Maguire, Morris, McGinn; Van Veen, Shields (Tierney 64).

Sligo Rovers - McNicholas; Banks, Buckley, Blaney, Kirk; Cawley, Morahan, McDonnell (Mata 76); Fitzgerald, Keena, O’Sullivan.

Referee – Kári Á Høvdanum