Aidan Fitzmaurice: Shamrock Rovers facing into the biggest 180 minutes of football of the year

The champions, Derry City, Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic face into European action in the next two weeks – the most important dates on the Irish football calendar here because of the financial incentive involved

Shamrock Rovers' Ronan Finn has his focus on Breidablik only. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile

Aidan Fitzmaurice Today at 03:30