Aidan Fitzmaurice: Shamrock Rovers facing into the biggest 180 minutes of football of the year
The champions, Derry City, Dundalk and St Patrick’s Athletic face into European action in the next two weeks – the most important dates on the Irish football calendar here because of the financial incentive involved
As the All-Ireland football and hurling championships move closer to their two 70-plus-minute finals in Croke Park that sum up the GAA season, the domestic soccer scene begins an adventure of its own, packing the bags, booking the hotels and arranging the visas.