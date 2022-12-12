Adam O'Reilly set to leave Preston during January transfer window

Midfielder Adam O’Reilly has been told he is free to leave Preston North End in the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at St Patrick’s Athletic this term, making 34 league appearances and starring in their European wins over Mura and CSKA Sofia.





O’Reilly’s form for the Saints also earned him an Ireland U-21 call up last September, but Preston manager Ryan Lowe revealed he has told the Corkman he is permitted to leave this winter.





“We had a good conversation,” Lowe told LancsLive, with O’Reilly making just one senior appearance since signing for the club in 2019.





“He has done fantastically well. There is no point in him coming back with the group to not play any games. We’re giving him the opportunity to venture and find a new challenge and a new club.





“His agent thinks it’s the best thing for him to go and find a new chapter somewhere. He does not need to sit around for six months and not play. He needs to continue the rich vein of form because we feel it will benefit the kid. It’s about helping him go on and achieve his goals. We’ll help him as much as we possibly can and put his name around.”





Drogheda United have signed defender Ben Curtis from St Patrick’s Athletic.





Curtis starred for St Pat’s U-19 side this year, lifting the league title and finishing runners-up in the Enda McGuill cup. The Navan native was previously at the Shamrock Rovers academy, and has been capped at U-18, U-16 and U-15 levels for Ireland.





“Everything Kevin (Doherty) said was positive, and I think we can go on to do good things now this season,” said Curtis, who becomes Drogheda’s fourth new signing for 2023.





“The group is full of top quality players. It’s a great platform for me to go on and show what I can do. This club has got some great results over the last few years against the top teams in the league so I’m really looking forward to pre-season now.”





Centre-back Ally Gilchrist has re-signed for Cork City for next season. The 27-year-old made 26 league appearances for the First Division champions last term, and has had previous spells at Shamrock Rovers and Derry City.





“I really enjoyed my first year at Cork City. The fans welcomed me and we had a really enjoyable season. The support we received was something else, and I know that will be even better next season,” said Gilchrist.





Bohemians have confirmed the departures of James Finnerty, Tadhg Ryan, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Jordan Doherty, while Laurenz Dehl's and Jon McCracken’s loan spells with the club have ended.





St Patrick’s Athletic have announced defender Paddy Barrett has left the club by mutual consent. The 29-year-old won an FAI Cup last year with the Saints, and made 35 appearances across two seasons with the club.





In the Women’s Premier Division, Wexford Youths have signed midfielder Abbie Brophy from Bohemians. Brophy spent three seasons at Bohs, and earned a call up to Ireland’s home-based training session last August.





“I’m really happy to join, I think Youths are a great well established club and I just felt like it was the right time for a new adventure,” said the Dubliner.





“I want to continue to learn, work hard and improve as a player, both on and off the pitch and help the club challenge for silverware.”





“She is a talented attacking player, direct and likes to take on opponents. Abbie will add a new dynamic to our attacking unit for the upcoming 2023 season,” added Youths boss Stephen Quinn.