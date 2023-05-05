Adam O’Reilly fires Derry within touching distance of summit

Drogheda United 0, Derry City 1

Derry City sit within striking distance of the top of the Premier Division as they saw off a dogged Drogheda United at Weavers Park.

It won’t be lost on anyone of a Derry persuasion that Rovers’ defeat of league leaders Bohemians has now brought them within three points of the summit themselves. The victory on Boyneside was secured by Adam O’Reilly’s first-half strike, his first in a Derry shir.

It came at the end of a fine move. The recalled Jordan McEneff backheeled the ball into O’Reilly’s path and he struck an unerring drive into the bottom corner.

League of Ireland reaction with Aidan O'Hara & Dan McDonnell

Ultimately, Cian Kavanagh won’t be left to rue his wayward header shortly after. Freddie Draper struck the crossbar before the break, beating Brian Maher but not the goalframe with a dink. It was the second game in a row the teenager struck woodwork on home soil.

Maher denied him an equaliser with a sprawling save in the second half. From point-blank range, his header should have found the net.

United lost two key defenders to injury but kept the game in the balance until the end.

Drogheda Utd – McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega (Heeney, 21), Keeley (Davis, 75) McNally; Brennan, Deegan; Grimes (Foley, 62), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Derry City – Maher; Coll, S McEleney, McJannet, Doherty; Diallo, O’Reilly, McEneff (Patching, 64); Graydon (O’Neill, 74), Kavanagh (McGonigle, 75), Duffy (Boyce, 75).

Ref – D MacGraith