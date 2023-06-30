Adam Foley keeps Drogheda’s top-flight dreams alive with second-half equaliser

Cork City 1 Drogheda United 1

Neither Cork City nor Drogheda United eased their relegation fears when they played out a draw at Turner’s Cross.

Adam Foley poked home what he thought might be the winner on 67 minutes to give the Louth side the lead but Joe O’Brien Whitmarsh levelled it with just nine minutes to go.

Ryan Brennan missed a sitter to win it for the visitors in the last minute when hit the ball wide of the far post in front of goal.

Drogheda with two wins from last five games were missing top-scorer Freddie Draper because of suspension.

The game was 20 minutes old when Darragh Markey drifted a cross wide of the far post to find Tunde Owolabi racing into the box, but was blocked before shooting goalwards.

Andrew Wogan’s save on 30 minutes to stop Gordon Walker’s low cross was unfortunate for Drogheda, as they dominated the midfield exchanges.

There was very little chances created in the second-half in what was a poor night at Turner’s Cross.

Cork City: Corcoran; Coleman (capt), Gilchrist, Custovic; Walker (Bargary 59), O’Donovan, Healy (Coffey 59), Bolger, O’Brien Whitmarsh; Keating, Owolabi (Murphy 59).

Drogheda Utd: Wogan; Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Ahui, Deegan (capt), Markey, Noone (Topcu 69); Rooney, Brennan, Foley (McNally 77).

Ref: D MacGraith (Dublin)