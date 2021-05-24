Adam Foley is Finn Harps super sub as Waterford suffer fifth straight loss

Adam Foley was on target for Finn Harps again. Pics: Sportsfile

Finn Harps striker Adam Foley came off the bench to complete Finn Harps’ turnaround and inflict a fifth straight defeat on bottom side Waterford.

Marc Bircham’s Blues led at the RSC through Jamie Mascoll’s third minute opener, only for Barry McNamee to equalise with a penalty on 75 minutes before Foley completed the comeback less than a minute later.

Defender Mascoll started the move for the opener by finding Adam O’Reilly in midfield and he swept the ball onto Cian Kavanagh.

Spotting Mascoll continuing his run, the tall forward freed the full-back who raided into the box and slotted his shot inside Mark McGinley’s near post.

Barry McNamee squandered their first chance on nine minutes by blazing over after goalkeeper Brian Murphy was caught outside of the box, while the unmarked Josh Collins was also wasteful at the other end by firing straight at McGinley.

Sean Boyd saw his close-range header on the half hour denied by a brilliant save from Murphy before his strike partner Tunde Owolabi beat the Blues ‘keeper on the stroke of the break, only to angle his curler a yard wide.

The one-way traffic continued after the break, with Boyd’s shot on the hour drawing another one-handed stop by Murphy.

Ethan Boyle headed over from two yards as the pressure intensified and the inevitable turnaround loomed.

Read More

It started when they were awarded a penalty for Darragh Power’s mistimed challenge on Owolabi, allowing McNamee to convert his penalty down the middle of Murphy’s goal.

Harps then hit the front less than 60 seconds later. Foley charged past Cameron Evans from the halfway line before drilling a low shot across Murphy into the far corner from an acute angle.

Waterford: B Murphy; D Power, J Collins, C Evans, J Mascoll; N O’Keefe, S Griffin; J Waite, J Martin, A O’Reilly; C Kavanagh (E Molloy 71).

Finn Harps: M McGinley; K Sadiki, S McEleney, J Dunleavy; E Boyle, M Coyle (K O’Sullivan 61), B McNamee (T McNamee 90), W Seymor, M Russell(M Timlin 72); T Owolabi, S Boyd (A Foley 61).

Referee: Rob Hennessy (Limerick).