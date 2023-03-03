Adam Foley extends Drogheda’s unbeaten start to season with win over Sligo

Drogheda United extended their unbeaten start to the season, condemning Sligo Rovers to a first defeat of the season courtesy of Adam Foley’s smart second half finish at Weavers Park.

Kevin Doherty’s side are making a mockery of pre-season predictions of struggle as they continue to perform strongly against sides whose professional status and larger pool of resources dwarf what Drogheda offer, on paper at least.

The reality is that Drogheda are a spirited, industrious team who are full of hard running and quality too, if not necessarily in the abundance of other teams in the Premier Division.

Doherty’s shrewd business in the transfer market too does not go unnoticed.

The home side were full value for their victory against John Russell’s team. They dominated the first half and the game’s only goal Foley’s superb, hooked shot that found the top corner, came at the end of a spell where they pummeled Sligo’s goal.

The mid-game interruption of a drone flying overhead is fast coming a regular occurrence at Weavers Park.

Referee Adriano Reale stopped play in the first half to enact the league’s new Drone Interference Protocol.

After the players briefly retired to the sideline, play was soon underway again.

Drogheda saw the game out with relative ease too. Sligo didn’t test Colin McCabe, the United goalkeeper, often late on.

Fabrice Hartmann’s free-kick had beaten him earlier in the second half but he smashed off the crossbar and was cleared.

Drogheda Utd: McCabe; Ahui, Adegboyega, Keeley, Weir; Deegan, Brennan; Foley (Grimes, 76), Markey, Rooney; Draper.

Sligo Rvs: McNicholas; Brannefalk (Vastsuk, 75), Clancy (Mahon, 84), Pijnaker, Hutchinson; Morahan (Radosavljevic, 57), Browning-Lagerfeldt; Liivak, Barlow (O’Sullivan, 75), Fitzgerald (Hartmann, 57); Mata.

Referee: A Reale