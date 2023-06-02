Aaron Greene on the double as 10-man Shamrock Rovers show fighting spirit to beat Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers 2 Dundalk 0

Another week, another red card story for Shamrock Rovers but this time around it was a tale of how a setback galvanised them to raise their levels and reclaim top spot.

The champions were one up when Ronan Finn was dismissed five minutes into the second half for taking one for the team, a professional foul on Rayhaan Tulloch drawing an inevitable conclusion.

But after finishing with eight in Cork last week, Stephen Bradley’s side looked comfortable with just a man down, proving more clinical and composed than a Dundalk team on a cold streak who failed to capitalise on the advantage for the second week on the trot.

Veteran front pair Aaron Greene and Rory Gaffney tormented Dundalk in Tallaght last term and they came to the fore again here, with the return of a more experienced spine to Stephen O’Donnell’s side unable to prevent a result which means they’ve taken just one point from their last four outings.

A Rovers side bidding to avoid a third successive defeat were still more streetwise when it mattered to ensure the majority of the 5,602 in attendance went home happy with chants about Bradley’s son Josh reflecting the depth of feeling created by events on Leeside.

The visitors started reasonably well, following the lead of visiting teams to Tallaght by trying to put pressure on the Hoops in their own half. Rayhaan Tulloch, their tricky left winger, managed to get a shot away from one spell of pressure and Connor Malley was dangerous but the press was far from relentless and Rovers were able to pick a way through it.

Crucially, they always had space behind Tulloch when they had the ball with left full Darragh Leahy caught between drifting inside and monitoring Finn when he wandered forward from right wing back. This was significant for the breakthrough with Finn free to cross for Greene whose shot was going wide until it took a lucky deflection off Nathan Sheppard.

It was harsh on the Dundalk keeper who had twice raced from his goal to deny Greene and then Markus Poom when the Hoops had breached the defensive rearguard with the movement of Gaffney instrumental.

Rovers were comfortable but they opened the door from the restart with a stray pass from Roberto Lopes seized upon by Tulloch with Finn stopping his advance at the edge of the box. Complaints were muted.

Instead, Rovers knuckled down to the task and they had already threatened a second before a ruthless counter with Greene speeding away to convert Gaffney’s pass. O’Donnell worked his bench but the Lilywhites lacked incision in the final third against a side determined to give nothing away.

Shamrock Rovers – Pohls, Cleary, Lopes, Grace; Finn, O’Neill, Poom, Kavanagh (Gannon 62); Byrne (Burt 75); Gaffney (Nugent 75), Greene (Cruise 86)

Dundalk – Sheppard, Davies, Muller (Elliott 71), Boyle, Leahy; Doyle (Lewis 62), Sloggett (Ward 62); Kelly (O’Kane 71), Malley, Tulloch; Hoban

REF – P McLaughlin