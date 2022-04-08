Aaron Greene hits last-gasp cracker as Shamrock Rovers seal late win over Shels

Aaron Greene of Shamrock Rovers, right, with teammate Dylan Watts after scoring their side's second goal

The strength of their bench was touted as one of the reasons why Shamrock Rovers looked well placed to defend their league title, and so it proved for the Hoops as two subs combined to carve out a hard-fought but vital 2-1 win.

With three minutes to go in their test away to Shelbourne, Rovers had the frustration of a 1-1 scoreline, as Andy Lyons and Shane Farrell had earlier traded goals.

That state of affairs would have been very pleasing to the onlooking Ruaidhrí Higgins as a draw in Tolka Park, and win for his Derry City side today, would have allowed Derry open up an eight-point lead.

But the calls by the Rovers coaching staff proved inspirational as sub Danny Mandroiu powered forward, with three minutes left, to set up fellow sub Aaron Greene, and Greene’s first goal of the season would win the points for the away side, a harsh lesson for the Reds who deserved a draw.

Shels had hoped to build on last week’s win, and clean sheet, in Sligo, but their defence was ripped apart after just 100 seconds, thanks to the in-form Andy Lyons. It was a disaster of a goal from a Shels point of view.

Jordan McEneff dispossessed in his own half by pressure from Rory Gaffney, whick allowed Richie Towell to take control and pass to Lyons who, despite having four Red shirts in his immediate vicinity, had the space to fire past Brendan Clarke, an incredibly soft goal to give away.

Shels did manage one attack, on nine minutes, ex-Hoop Dan Carr, set up by John Ross Wilson with a tame effort which was easily saved by former team-mate Alan Mannus.

After that it was a matter of complete domination, in terms of possession and chances, by the away side.

It was a case of Rovers teasing ’keeper Clarke more than really testing him, and the champions’ inability to make more from their possession cost them early in the second half.

Damien Duff made two changes after 56 minutes and one of the subs, Shane Griffin, made an instant impact, as he played in Cameron Ledwidge with his first touch. The ex-Southampton man Ledwidge whipped in a cross and Finglas’ finest Farrell eluded his marker in time to connect and score his first goal of the season.

Bar a shot from Gaffney, which was saved by Clarke, Rovers offered little in response as Mark Coyle was superb in midfield for Duff’s men. But the bench swung it with three minutes left on the clock, with Greene sweeping the ball into the net at the Ballybough end after good work by Mandroiu

SHELBOURNE – Clarke; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Kane (Griffin 56), Coyle, Dervin, McEneff (Hawkins 56), Wilson; Farrell (Anaebonam 86); Carr (Boyd 77).

SHAMROCK ROVERS – Mannus; Gannon, Hoare, Grace; Finn (Farrugia 83), O’Neill, Towell (Greene 83), Byrne (Watts 71), Lyons; Burke (Mandroiu 77); Gaffney.

REF – D MacGraith