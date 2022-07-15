A sort of homecoming beckons for shootout hero Ed McGinty as Sligo set sights on Motherwell

Sligo Rovers players celebrate with their goalkeeper Edward McGinty after their penalty shoot-out victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League 2022/23 First Qualifying Round Second Leg match against Bala Town at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ed McGinty emerged from the Sligo Rovers dressing room late on Thursday evening with a giddy look that struggled to disguise his feelings.

The 22-year-old goalkeeper doesn’t do a huge amount of media, but this was one night where it couldn’t be avoided. He was the story.

It wasn’t just that his exceptional performance across 120 minutes and in a penalty shootout had spared Sligo Rovers a humbling exit at the hands of Welsh side Bala Town.

Manager John Russell was up front and honest in admitting McGinty had saved the day and earned the club €300,000 that will considerably help their budgetary position.

But the additional angle to McGinty’s exploits is that his Europa Conference League heroics have set up a second round tie with Motherwell, the town where he grew up.

He shoots down the romantic aspect of the subplot. Fir Park was not a place he frequented as a boy, so there will be no emotion to next Thursday’s homecoming.

“I’m a Celtic fan,” he explains.

So he visited there as an away fan?

“No, only home games,” he smiles.

His only previous visit was with Sligo in October 2018, a low key game in the low key Irn Bru Cup. McGinty was just making his mark with the Bit’O’Red then after making the decision to relocate to Ireland in his mid-teens and pursue a football career through an unusual avenue.

“It will be nice to go back as it’s a great stadium,” he says.

McGinty has represented Ireland at U-21 level and there are people close to him who feel he was unlucky not to get a senior call-up in June when Stephen Kenny turned to Bohemians netminder James Talbot.

However, it’s possible that his club journey will take him back to the place where he grew up with Dundee United and Hearts amongst his suitors. McGinty’s contract is up at the end of the season and Sligo Rovers are prepared for bids between now and the end of the summer window which will test their resolve. They are unlikely to reflect his value, but when the alternative is a free transfer exit then they are in a tight spot.

But the other aspect of this is McGinty’s desire to be a number one and it’s possible that the right option for him may not pop up in this period.

“I’m just trying to keep my head down,” said McGinty, who said Thursday’s post-match invasion - which included an unexpected kiss from a delirious fan in the sold out crowd – was up there with anything he’d experienced before in his football life.

“I don’t really like hearing stuff, I don’t like hearing rumours because your head can go one way or another. I just want to stay focused and have to be committed here with Sligo for now, do you know what I mean? And see where it goes, take every game and play the best I can.

“I am ambitious moving forward but things are going well here and I love it here, so I just have to see how things pan out.”

Russell knows that it’s only a matter of time before McGinty goes. After going through a range of emotions on the sideline on Thursday, he was extremely appreciate for the string of saves that the rising star produced.

“We’ve seen Ed develop over the last three or four years, not only is he a talented keeper but he's a brilliant guy, a brilliant character, and he has the ability but also that character to go the top level and it's only a matter of time,” said Russell.

“I know there's a lot of interest, and that performance is going to make people show their hands. I am sure there is going to be bids coming in for him

“The club is going to have to look at it. We've sold two players this year, Johnny Kenny to Celtic and John Mahon to St Johnstone, we're all aware that in Scotland, all the clubs are looking at our players now and the league.

“We're going to be facing Ross Tierney (ex-Bohemians) next week. Ed is in that bracket, he's going to go to the next level, it's only a matter of time, so we'll wait and see.”