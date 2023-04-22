‘A rollercoaster, I can see why the TV cameras probably keep coming back to watch us’ - Damien Duff hails his Shels ‘warriors’

Shelbourne manager Damien Duff hailed his side’s performance as heroic after they battled against Dundalk to earn a thrilling draw, despite playing with 10 men for over 80 minutes.

Shels were reduced to 10 inside the first 10 minutes as Shane Farrell was shown a straight red card after an altercation with Keith Ward.

But despite being a man down, Shels enjoyed the better chances and went ahead through Jack Moylan’s second-half penalty before Rayann Tulloch levelled late on to deny the hosts a first league win over Dundalk since September 2012.

“Heroic, absolute warriors,” Duff said of his side, who remained in fifth place.

“A rollercoaster, I can see why the TV cameras probably keep coming back to watch us. You could say we had the better chances.

"The better chances usually means you should win the game so the lads are disappointed, very proud, but disappointed that they maybe didn’t nick the three (points).”

On Farrell’s early sending off, Duff said: “I haven’t seen it back, but I asked him. He raised his hand so I can’t defend him. It’s unacceptable behaviour and he’ll be disciplined.”

Without regular penalty taker Farrell on the pitch, Moylan stepped up to fire Shels in front with his second goal of the season, while at the other end, Player of the Match Conor Kearns denied Robbie Benson’s 11th minute effort from the spot.

“It’s brilliant for Jack,” added Duff.

“Conor Kearns saving as well, absolutely outstanding. For me he’s the best goalkeeper in the league and he’s shown it.”

Kearns, who arrived from Galway United last January, reflected on his Player of the Match display as three crucial stops after his penalty heroics helped earn his side a point, but the 24-year-old believes his side could have taken all three.

“I played with Robbie (Benson) before so I sort of know him. Sometimes you save them and sometimes you don’t,” Kearns told RTÉ.

“Before half time it's just the old cliche of getting back up off the ground as quickly as you can. It paid off and got us in level at the break,” he added on his stunning save to deny Darragh Leahy on the stroke of half time.

“To be honest I thought we were unfortunate not to get the three points in the end. But a point with 10 men for that long is a decent result.”