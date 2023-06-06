A huge Dublin derby and Dundalk host Shamrock Rovers in two stand-out FAI Cup first-round ties

A huge Dublin derby is in store in the Men’s FAI Cup, with Bohemians drawn against 2022 runners-up Shelbourne one of the stand-out ties of the first round.

Twelve-time winners Dundalk have also been drawn to play 25-time champions Shamrock Rovers in a repeat of the 2020 final, in which the Lilywhites triumphed.

Defending champions Derry City will host First Division Athlone Town, while 2021 winners St Patrick’s Athletic are on the road against First Division side Longford Town.

Kerry FC, in their maiden season, will host Cork side Ringmahon Rangers in their first FAI Cup tie.

The final is pencilled in for the Aviva Stadium on Sunday November 12.

“The cup is a nice distraction from the league,” said Derry City defender Mark Connolly, following the draw which was made this afternoon.

“A home tie too, which will be brilliant for the city. It’s massive how much happiness it brought to the city. When we brought it back to Derry last year, it was incredible. It gives you that extra push to hopefully do it again.”

Men’s FAI Cup First Round draw

Galway United v Bangor Celtic Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers Bohemians v Shelbourne Portlaoise v Skerries Town Kerry FC v Ringmahon Rangers Treaty United v Cork City Drogheda United v Sligo Rovers Cockhill Celtic v Bray Wanderers Lucan United v St Patrick’s CY Gorey Rangers v Rockmount Derry City v Athlone Town Kilbarrack United v Finn Harps Wexford v Avondale United St Michael’s AFC v Waterford Longford Town v St Patrick’s Athletic UCD v Cobh Ramblers

Ties to be played week ending July 23