€900k on the line as LOI clubs look to slay Euro gods

Bohemians boss Keith Long has told his players that PAOK, gods of Greek football, are “not immortal” as the Gypsies aim for the biggest upset in their European history tonight.

And Shamrock Rovers and Dundalk are also eyeing up progress to the next round of the Europa Conference League, on a night where each of the three clubs are looking to add €300,000 to the prizemoney they have already collected and set up a €3m shot at the group stages.

Bohs take a 2-1 first-leg lead to Greece to face PAOK (6.0) while Shamrock Rovers, in Albania to face Teuta (7.0), are one up after their injury-time winner on home soil last week. And Dundalk, after a 2-2 away draw with Vitesse Arnhem, will be looking to shock the confident Dutch side in Tallaght (8.0).

“I am sure PAOK fully believe they can go through and are very much the favourites,” said Long. “They’re not immortal so we have to bring our best performance and the best version of ourselves.”

Dundalk boss Vinny Perth wants his players to use the European stage tonight to impress Stephen Kenny. “I wouldn’t tell him what to do but I won’t be surprised, I think there is a real chance of it,” Perth said.

“It’s brilliant for the league. We say it’s great when League of Ireland sides do well in Europe, this year the three teams have done really well so far, and hopefully we can continue that, that’s obviously the aim for all three. If that turns out to be the case it’s fantastic for the league,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

An estimated 200 Bohs fans travelled to Greece, in spite of advance warning from UEFA that away supporters would not be admitted to any of the matches, a travel ban that’s also now in place for Ireland’s World Cup qualifier away to Portugal next month.

PAOK and local police warned that only Greek passport holders would be admitted to the game. “We are disappointed that they can’t get into the game but they need to stay safe,” added Long.