85% of LOI players in favour of starting season under existing protocols despite absence of regular Covid testing

A survey of League of Ireland players has found that 85pc are in favour of resuming the season with the protocols that were in place for 2020 - even if that means no regular Covid-19 testing.

Players union PFA Ireland conducted a survey of 135 members to get a handle on their views ahead of the proposed restart in March.

The FAI have sent out updated protocols to stakeholders highlighting how things will operate this term from a health perspective and the rules are broadly similar to what existed in the abridged 2020 campaign.

While the vast majority of players were satisfied with the state of play, the fact that 15pc said no indicates there are concerns that may need to be addressed.

During the lengthy run-up to the restart of the 2020 campaign last July, regular testing was factored into the plans but cost was an issue and that was eventually taken out of the equation with clubs instead tasked with ensuring that their squads followed guidance from the authorities around hygiene, travel and other regulations.

The season ran smoothly until the final weeks when there were small outbreaks including issues at Shamrock Rovers with the league winners able to get three games rescheduled before time pressures led the FAI to decree that teams would have to field depleted sides if they had Covid problems.

Derry City were charged by the FAI for failing to fulfil a fixture with Rovers but successfully fought it as they weren't allowed to travel by their local authorities.

Players have queried with their union if there is any information about the new variants under the heading of transmissibility while playing sport.

The majority of the Premier Division clubs have resumed pre-season training with the remainder due back in over the coming week.

It's understood that a handful of leading clubs have committed to testing their own squad on a once off basis after requests from the dressing room.

The Premier season is due to kick off on March 19 with the First Division and Women's National League pencilled in to begin a week later.

A decision was made to push back activity from February to March when the lockdown was initially extended with question marks still lingering over the level of financial assistance that will be available to facilitate a closed doors resumption.

The FAI are confident of state support and that message has been conveyed to clubs but officials still lack certainty about the specific package that will be available to prop up a season without spectators.

While there are hopes that restricted crowds could be possible much later in the year, clubs have to plan for the worst case scenario and estimates on the financial hole that would need to be filled ranges from €6m to €9m although the extension of pandemic support payments for employers would ease pressure.

