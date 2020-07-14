€55 for Irish subscribers and €69 for overseas - FAI set to reveal LOIGO streaming pass

The FAI are set to use the online platform that provides GAAGO as the vehicle to stream League of Ireland matches for the remainder of the season.

LOIGO will be a new section on the online platform that hosts GAAGO, the service established as a joint venture between the RTE and the GAA that provides worldwide access to Gaelic football and hurling games.

Due to the impact of Covid-19, the league will resume on July 31 with crowd restrictions that have accelerated plans to trial streaming so fans are able to watch matches.

At this moment, the plan is that two packages will be offered for the remainder of the season and will cover league games and some FAI Cup matches, with a domestic LOIGO pass (costing €55) for those based on the island of Ireland and a pass for overseas customers (costing €69).

Irish buyers will not get access to the fixtures that will be broadcast live on Eir Sport, who are retaining exclusive domestic rights for their picks, but their games should be available to subscribers based overseas.

There are 68 Premier games remaining in the abridged campaign and it's understood that no more than half a dozen will be screened on Eir - although the Dublin derby meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians is a high profile example.

Production for the service will be based on RTE's existing service at all Premier Division grounds, but the exact details have yet to be confirmed.

RTE will also be showing a number of live games, including the meeting of Dundalk and St Patrick's Athletic on the opening weekend.

The new fixture list has no clashes for the opening six weeks with games spaced out for streaming purposes and the plan is to continue along those lines - with two matches on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Sunday or Monday - once there are no complaints.

Meanwhile, Meathman Mark Scanlon, the FAI's National Coordinator for Schools and Third Level football, has emerged as a leading candidate for the vacant position of League of Ireland director with an announcement believed to be imminent.

The process was only open to internal applicants as part of FAI restructuring. Niall Quinn was tipped for the post but did not throw his hat into the ring.

