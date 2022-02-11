€211,674 for Sligo Rovers from Sports Capital Programme will improve Showgrounds as other LOI clubs benefit

18 September 2021; A general view of The Showgrounds before the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at The Showgrounds in Sligo. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sligo Rovers have welcomed the cash injection of €211,674 that will help the Bit O'Red do a good bit of work on their Showgrounds home.

Details were announced today of grants from the Sports Capital Programme, where clubs at the League of Ireland level and in other areas of the game managed to get access to grants for facilities.

The €211,674 grant to Sligo was one of the headline items, but- for LOI clubs, there was also a significant investment for Cobh Ramblers (€300,000), Finn Harps (€196,000), Athlone Town (€251,00), Bray Wanderers (€280,000). A sum of €300,000 will go towards the development of the DCU complex used by Bohemians while the Roadstone facility, the training base of Shamrock Rovers, gets €149,000.

Other outfits to benefit are the AUL (€168,000), Peamount United (€118,000), Bunclody (€287,000) and the Roscommon & District League (€155,000).

“It’s very heartening for a community-owned club to have practical encouragement as we strive to create the facilities the region deserves," Sligo Rovers chairman Tommy Higgins said.

“In our discussions with ministers and elected representatives on a local and national level, we feel they see the vision we have but also the results we are producing. That is through investing in footballers and giving a pathway, both male and female, and being a focal point within the region, providing facilities and a place of inclusivity.

“There is no time to waste and we will bring forward the next phase of our plan as soon as possible. We want to develop more international footballers in our academy, male and female and have our facilities utilise the incredible talent in a huge catchment north-west area while we generate increased revenue to invest more in trying to achieve our overall target. Our centenary is just six years away and we want to bring the plan forward with that in mind."