2020 FAI Cup confirmed as being restricted to LOI clubs only

It has been confirmed that this year's FAI Cup will only feature League of Ireland sides.

Junior and intermediate teams traditionally qualify for the Blue Riband competition to make up a round of 32 when league clubs enter the fray.

But the pandemic has forced a change of strategy for this year with the FAI Cup restricted to just the 19 league sides - 10 from the Premier Division and 9 from the First Division with Shamrock Rovers II ineligible to compete.

The 2020 renewal had come under threat in the protracted debate around the return of football with clubs looking at ditching the competition to cut costs.

However, an improvement in the financial package offered by the FAI allowed the cup to be saved in a truncated format.

The quarter finals, semi finals and final will be played in November after the league ends, with prize money structured to help sides that have to extend contracts to participate.

It has previously been flagged that the showpiece could move from the Aviva to Tallaght Stadium on a once-off basis for financial reasons with the rugby schedule another complication.

The FAI has announced that the first round draw will take place on Monday - the same day that the fixtures for the rest of 2020 campaign will be released.

Three fixtures will be drawn out, with the remaining 13 sides getting a bye into a round of 16.

Online Editors