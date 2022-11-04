16-year-old goalkeeper Katie Keane earns call-up to Ireland women’s squad

Katie Keane has been called up to the Ireland squad. Image: Sportsfile

Vera Pauw has drafted in Shelbourne’s 16-year-old title-winning goalkeeper Katie Keane and Peamount United midfielder Erin McLaughlin as Ireland’s World Cup hopefuls embark on a training camp and friendly against Morocco later this month.

The pair have impressed in recent home-based training sessions with Keane usurping DLR Waves’ stopper Eve Badana.

Dubliner Keane has already featured for the Ireland Women's Under-16, Under-17 and Under-19 teams in 2022.

Donegal native McLaughlin - who is a former WU19 international - scored six goals in her debut season in the SSE Airtricity Women's National League.

Injuries rule out Savannah McCarthy, Megan Connolly, Ruesha Littlejohn, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu, Aoife Colvill and Leanne Kiernan, while Heather Payne is unavailable.

Glasgow City attacker Emily Whelan returns to the squad along with Wexford Youths midfielder Aoibheann Clancy and Shelbourne defender Jessie Stapleton, who missed the last camp due to captaining the Ireland WU19s.

The squad will link up in Marbella on Monday, November 7th to begin the training camp.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie Keane (Shelbourne)

Defenders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoibheann Clancy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United), Erin McLaughlin (Peamount United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Emily Whelan (Glasgow City).

International Friendly

Republic of Ireland v Morocco

Monday, November 14

KO 18:00 (17:00 Irish Time)