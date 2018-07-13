10-man Bohemians slump to heavy defeat against Sligo Rovers
Bohemians 0 Sligo Rovers 3
BOHEMIANS' Dalymount Park woes continued with a resounding 3-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Sligo Rovers.
David Cawley hit a double for the Bit O' Red either side of half-time after Jack Keaney gave the visitors the lead with a header on 13 minutes, following good work from Regan Donelon.
After Cawley added a second in the 40th minute, Bohs' crisis deepened in the 51st minute when Derek Pender was shown a red card.
Cawley's second on 57 minutes sealed the points.
Online Editors
