League of Ireland clubs left in dark over fresh Super League plans

The European Super League project has reappeared this week as a new proposal was put forward. Photo: Reuters

Irish clubs are in the dark about a proposed new European Super League where organisers are promising a ‘sustainable sporting project’ for teams from all EU member states.

A second attempt at establishing a version of the breakaway concept was expected and a Spanish-based management company has outlined principles for an alternative to UEFA’s Champions League.

A22 Sports Management said it had spoken to ‘nearly 50 clubs’ about a spruced-up proposal which – in a break from the original idea – would accept participants by sporting merit criteria. Any progress is dependent on a ruling from the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which is considering whether UEFA holds definitive authority over football competitions in Europe.

“Our objective is to present a sustainable sporting project for European club competitions available to, at a minimum, all 27 EU member states,” read the statement.

“Participation should be based on annual sporting merit and there should be no permanent members.”

It would represent an expansion of the plan driven by 12 clubs that emerged in 2021 and met with fan anger. Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid remain invested and have been taking advice from the agency.

A22 are now discussing a multi-tiered competition with 60-80 teams that would replace the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference and be owned by clubs, not UEFA. The carrot for smaller leagues and clubs outside the vision is a doubling of monies to non-participating clubs and an investment in grassroots, with a figure of €400m a year mentioned.

However, officials from leading Irish sides contacted by the Irish Independent said they were not in the loop about any plans, while the European Leagues association – which does not include Ireland but represents 40 leagues – has come out against the proposal.