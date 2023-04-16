Lazio captain Ciro Immobile suffers back and rib injuries after car accident involving tram in Rome

Lazio captain Ciro Immobile has been hospitalised with back and rib injuries after an accident that reportedly saw his car hit by a tram in Rome.

A statement from the club confirmed that the 33-year-old was being assessed at the city’s Gemelli University Hospital following the crash.

Photographs carried by local media show police at the scene of a collision between a tram and a badly damaged Land Rover SUV, said to belong to Immobile.

The Italy and Lazio forward was filmed after the accident saying “the tram ran a red light” but that he was fine apart from some pain in his arm.

A statement published on Lazio’s official website read: “The medical staff of Lazio announces that, today, following a road accident, the footballer Ciro Immobile reported a sprain trauma of the spine and the compound fracture of the XI right rib.

“Conditions are currently good. The player remains under observation at the department of emergency medicine directed by Professor Francesco Franceschi of the Policlinico Universitario Agostino Gemelli IRCCS in Rome.”

Immobile last played on Friday evening, scoring in his side’s 3-0 victory over Spezia to strengthen their hold on second place in Serie A.

The 33-year-old Immobile is likely to miss the upcoming matches against Torino and Inter Milan. He has netted 10 league goals this season, including a penalty in Lazio’s 3-0 win at Spezia on Friday.

Lazio is second in Serie A and in a good position to qualify for next season’s Champions League, although it is 14 points behind league leader Napoli.

