Late Gabbiadini goal rescues a point for Southampton

Sean Dyche’s Clarets were as high as fourth in December, but their European dreams have diminished thanks to a lengthy run without a Premier League victory.

Ashley Barnes looked to have propelled Burnley to a much-needed victory, only for their winless top flight run to extend to an 11th match as Gabbiadini fired home late on to snatch Saints a 1-1 draw. All eyes were on referee Bobby Madley after the goal. His inadvertent block on Burnley’s Ashley Westwood allowed Saints to break, with Gabbiadini smashing home after Guido Carrillo cut the ball back.

Barnes’ close-range header looked to worsen Saints’ plight at Turf Moor, only for the last-gasp leveller to see the visitors sneak a point that had looked beyond them. This is a match that may be remembered for controversy but not quality.

PIC: Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Mario Lemina in action during the first half at Turf Moor. pic.twitter.com/UDGP8qTmJ7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 24, 2018 England manager Gareth Southgate must have been questioning his decision to come to Turf Moor during a first half devoid of entertainment. Johann Berg Gudmundsson headed wide and Aaron Lennon got a snapshot on target for the hosts, while Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope denied Dusan Tadic with a fine one-handed save at the other end.

January signing Lennon was denied by a timely block from Oriol Romeu after Nathan Redmond saw an attempt stopped at the other end – but neither side had grabbed the match by the scruff of the neck. Ashley Barnes celebrates putting Burnley in front Referee Madley’s whistle brought respite from the first-half drudgery, a break in play that resulted in both sides upping the ante a notch.

Redmond saw both a cross and attempt blocked, while Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy did well to prevent Jeff Hendrick going through.

Barnes nodded wide for Burnley, but the hosts would not be denied for long.

🙌 #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/rdeEQEHOEj — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 24, 2018 Cedric Soares inexplicably allowed Lennon to move onto his right foot and swing in a cross to the back post. Gudmundsson’s ball across was pushed out by Hendrick, whose header back towards goal was glanced in by Barnes. Things could have got worse had McCarthy been sent off for handling outside the area, but the Southampton goalkeeper stayed on as his team tried to equalise. Pope, so impressive since Tom Heaton’s injury, superbly tipped sub Sims’ shot onto the post, while Carrillo and Jack Stephens saw tame headers denied.

Saints looked bound for defeat until Madley’s block on Westwood allowed Redmond through. The ball went wide to Sims and the cross was headed back by Carrillo, with Gabbiadini rifling in.

Press Association