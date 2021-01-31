| 2.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Last night was the third time in two months I've thought 'have I nothing else to be doing?' after 20 minutes of a Man United game

Paul McGrath

Bruno Fernandes and United could not find a way through (Sean Botterill/PA) Expand

Close

Bruno Fernandes and United could not find a way through (Sean Botterill/PA)

Bruno Fernandes and United could not find a way through (Sean Botterill/PA)

Bruno Fernandes and United could not find a way through (Sean Botterill/PA)

What a dreadful game we suffered through at the Emirates Stadium last night.

Yes, there were a few goal chances, particularly in the second half.

But Manchester United didn’t come at this match in the style or manner of potential champions.

Related Content

Privacy