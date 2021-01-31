I love watching football, I’ll always find something interesting in a match to spark me off, to keep me entertained.
But this is the third time in two months that I’ve sat down to watch a Manchester United game, against a top team, and thought, after 20 minutes, “have I nothing else to be doing?”
And in the middle of a pandemic, I haven’t.
But watching United play City in December and then play Liverpool in the Premier League a couple of weeks ago has been like watching paint dry.
There are two common themes.
In each of the three matches, United were playing a serious contender for the League title and in each of the games they went in with Fred and Scott McTominay as midfield ‘sitters’ in front of the back four.
It’s as if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not trust his team to go out with an attacking intent, or to put all of the class acts up front he has at the club on the pitch at the same time.
McTominay had to come off just before half-time and that allowed Ole to get Anthony Martial onto the pitch and also to bring Paul Pogba into a central role in the contest.
Yes, if it was a boxing match, United would have shaded the first half on points.
But in football that doesn’t count for anything.
You need the big punch of a goal and, aside from one deflected United free-kick that whizzed over the Arsenal crossbar, there was no sign of it.
Even though the Gunners were on the back foot for a lot of the opening 45 minutes, I was seriously impressed by the contributions of Arsenal’s Emile Smith-Rowe who has come on a ton in the last few weeks.
He looks like he will be a big player in Arsenal’s future – he’s got that bit of a creative spark that Manchester United – Bruno Fernandes apart – are lacking right now.
Arsenal did come out for the second half with a bit more purpose.
Perhaps they said to themselves “these guys are not committing to it – we can take them.”
Alexander Lacazette hit the crossbar and then Smith-Rowe showed that class I wrote about with a strike that needed a good save from David de Gea.
But there was too much of a chess match aspect to this particular game.
And the nearer we got to the finish, the more the thought of one mistake offering up an opening for a goal to the opposition, caused the teams to rein in any ambition.
Arsenal’s Pepe came closest for the home team, with a curler that would not curl enough to find the corner of the Manchester United net.
Edinson Cavani flashed a shot that went just outside the post for United.
But the bottom line is that neither shot was on target.
That kinda summed up this disappointing match which, the longer it went on for, saw the fear of defeat overtake the desire for victory.
Yes, it was Manchester City’s day, all told.
Pep Guardiola will have been delighted to see another two points slip away for United, on the same day as his team has a jammy win against the team United couldn’t beat.
United weren’t good enough yesterday and they won’t be good enough at the end of it all either.