Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says his side are enjoying life on the road so much because of their work ethic.

Lampard praises work ethic as Chelsea continue to enjoy life on the road

The Blues posted a club-record seventh successive away win in all competitions when they beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Saturday night.

Goals from Tammy Abraham and Christian Pulisic earned the points and ensured another enjoyable bus ride home.

Tammy Abraham scored Chelsea’s opener in the win over Watford (John Walton/PA)

Asked what he thought the away form was down to, Lampard said: “I don’t think there’s one absolute thing that’s making us win, they’re just working hard, the way we’re working off the ball.

“Maybe away from home teams slightly open up against us slightly more.

“Today wasn’t one of them but that gives us the opportunity with the pace we have that we can counter-attack and create chances, whereas maybe at Stamford Bridge teams can make it more difficult to do that with such freedom. Maybe that’s why we have been so free-flowing away from home.”

Frank Lampard was delighted to see Christian Pulisic get on the scoresheet at Watford (John Walton/PA)

Lampard’s men are also blessed with pace which allows them to turn defence into attack at speed.

“Willian takes people out of the game with his pace and I love that Christian scored a goal from four yards out,” Lampard added.

“He could have decided not to go the extra mile and that ball flashes across the face and no one gets on the end of it.

Gerard Deulofeu got Watford’s consolation goal from the penalty spot after the intervention of VAR (John Walton/PA)

“If he continues doing that sort of thing then the goals will rack up. His general performance was top as well.”

A comfortable evening was turned into a nervy one after VAR awarded Watford a penalty which Gerard Deulofeu tucked away and in the end Chelsea needed a massive save from Kepa Arrizabalaga to deny opposite number Ben Foster with the last action of the game.

Foster, who had kept the scoreline respectable with a number of saves, was sent forward for a free-kick and saw his goalbound header kept out by the Spaniard.

“To get a draw would have been an unbelievable turnaround,” Foster told the club’s official website.

Ben Foster made several fine saves and was denied a goal with the last action of the game (John Walton/PA)

“It was a really good save. I’ve never scored, and this was the closest I’ve ever come. Fair play to Kepa, it was a really good save.

“I just closed my eyes and hoped for the best.

“We weren’t at our best, I’ll be honest. We’re close, we know it and we believe it’s not far away.

“We didn’t get started until 2-0 down. We can’t let ourselves get one or two down before getting competitive.”

