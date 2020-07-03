Lampard calls for managers and players to be involved in VAR improvement talks

Frank Lampard has called for a closer look at how to improve video technology in the Premier League (Michael Regan/NMC Pool/PA)

Frank Lampard believes managers and players should have a say in helping improve the Premier League’s Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system.

Chelsea boss Lampard wants Premier League chiefs to host an end-of-season meeting aimed at ironing out a host of flaws he believes exist in the current VAR set-up.

Lampard thinks Harry Kane’s chalked-off goal in Tottenham’s 3-1 loss at Sheffield United should have stood, and the ex-England midfielder believes there is room for improvement in the technology.

“I didn’t think it should be disallowed,” said Lampard, of Kane’s effort.

“There have been lots of incidents. They go for you or against you.

“I understand it when I listen to managers complaining and moaning.

“Emotionally decisions like that are really tough to take. Even when the result doesn’t quite follow, in that moment, it can be game-changing in different ways.

“I also have sympathy for the referees and the VAR officials in this case because there are rules laid down.

“It was certainly one where common sense could have been involved but if the rule book states something then the handball is given.

“I think we need a big reflection at the end of the season. VAR has improved us in ways but there are ways to improve it and a collective sit-down at the end of the season with everybody – referees, managers, players, anybody involved in football who loves the game can have an input to get it closer to where we want to get it to.”

