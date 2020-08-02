| 14.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'Lallana joining doesn't intimidate me, it inspires me' - Molumby confident time is right to step up with Brighton

Jayson Molumby recently signed a new deal with Brighton (PA) Expand

Close

Jayson Molumby recently signed a new deal with Brighton (PA)

Jayson Molumby recently signed a new deal with Brighton (PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

Jayson Molumby recently signed a new deal with Brighton (PA)

Kevin Palmer Twitter

As Brighton confirmed the signing of Adam Lallana from Liverpool on Monday, Republic of Ireland Under-21 captain Jayson Molumby could have been forgiven for fearing his first-team chances had evaporated.

After proving his worth with a series of sparkling performances during a season-long loan spell with Championship side Millwall, the 20-year-old, who hails from Cappoquin in Waterford, has set his sights on making his mark with parent club Brighton in the Premier League when the new campaign gets underway next month.

While Lallana’s arrival appears to have complicated his ambition to break into the Seagulls line-up, Molumby has a different mindset as he looks to make an impression on Seagulls boss Graham Potter (below) and realise his dream of becoming a star in England’s top flight.

Related Content