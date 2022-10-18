Lack of action on Sunderland abuse shows sad ballad of James McClean will go on

Walking through the players’ entrance at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light was not always a comfortable experience for James McClean.

No more so than his latter days as a player there when his stance on the wearing of the poppy on football shirts hurled McClean into the limelight and turned him into a magnet for hate from thousands of supporters. McClean was a relatively low-profile footballer (just 33 Premier League games, six caps) when, in November 2012, he opted not to wear a poppy on his Sunderland jersey while all of his team-mates did.

That act effectively ended his time at Sunderland, as he would leave within a year, driven away by the poison from the club’s own fans who could not stomach McClean’s stance on the poppy.

In a TV interview, McClean recalled the aftermath of that day – how after the game he handed his match-worn jersey to a young Sunderland fan outside the ground, only for the kid’s dad to throw the shirt back in McClean’s face, and on his way home his car was spat at, by a Sunderland fan, while McClean’s pregnant wife sat beside him. So McClean, when he returned to Sunderland last weekend for the first time since 2016, to play for Wigan, had an idea of what to expect. And what followed was from the playbook of McClean’s story, the stench that emerges and tries to engulf him around this time of the year annually.

What happened on Saturday? McClean’s team lost (2-1) but football is secondary, really, to what was said, and sung.

Act 1: McClean was subjected to anti-Irish abuse from sections of the Sunderland crowd, and there is no mention of the issue post-match in the national media in the UK. Act 2: A journalist covering the game for Wigan’s local paper, Paul Kendrick, posts on social media some video evidence of the abuse. McClean says he hears “fenian bastard, fenian c**t’, ‘you dirty Irish c**t”. Act 3: Kendrick is now himself the target of abuse “The fact my phone has been pinging all day with folk defending this s*** and calling me a ‘terrorist sympathiser’ for daring to flag it up underlines James McClean’s point,” he says.

Read More

Act 4: McClean takes to social media to, again, state his anger, both at the fact that the abuse takes place and that the football authorities take no action. Act 5: It’s left to those around McClean, his club chairman and also his wife, to go on social media to defend him.

It’s Act 6 that is most depressing and significant, the reaction from those not on McClean’s side. Sunderland issue an insultingly tame statement, all 109 words of it, saying the club “strongly condemns any supporter found to be engaging in any form of discriminatory behavior [sic]” and added “Everyone attending, working or taking part in a football match at the Stadium of Light has the right to feel safe, valued and included”.

Sunderland did not mention McClean by name or refer to Saturday’s incidents and their language of “feeling safe” suggests that someone had spilled ketchup on the steps of the stand, not abused McClean. Their manager Tony Mowbray made no mention of the issue at his press conference yesterday.

McClean expects nothing else from Sunderland Inc, the club who he says left him “hung out to dry” when the poppy issue first arose in 2012. But he does expect support from those who run the game. There was (another) unconvincing statement from the FA, saying “participants or fans who believe that they have been subject of, or are witness to, discrimination are encouraged to report it through the correct channels”.

For McClean, he has been telling people for ten years that this abuse happens and no real action is taken.

“I should not have to report every single incident when clearly they can all hear what I hear, and they should be doing their job by taking action,” he says.

Meanwhile, the Sky Sports News presenter who bared his teeth to Chloe Mustaki in such a nasty and patronising way over her need for “education” over that song last week remained silent.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee took just 36 hours to launch an investigation into one line in one song sung by the Irish women’s team but Sunderland and their fans remain free for any such probe by the FA or the EFL as it’s left to McClean to register a complaint, an act he knows will have no outcome.

“Every single year, I challenge them on the abuse. Every single year, they do nothing,” the Derry man said this week, aware that the sad ballad of James McClean will run and run and run.