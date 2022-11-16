Kyra Carusa glad to put injury woes behind after birthday goal

Kyra Carusa celebrates after scoring her sides fourth goal during the Republic of Ireland's win against Morocco. Photo: Sportsfile

Ireland striker Kyra Carusa spent much of 2022 from the outside looking in but is back fit and firing now and hopes to nail down a place in Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad next summer.

The Girls in Green concluded their eight-day camp in Marbella with a 4-0 victory over fellow World Cup finalists Morocco on Monday, as Carusa netted her second international goal on her 26th birthday.

The Californian-born striker missed Ireland’s crucial qualifying wins over Georgia, Finland and Slovakia with a femur fracture, but returned to the bench for the historic play-off win over Scotland. “It was very scary to all of a sudden lose the thing you were doing your whole life, it’s been a very humbling process,” Carusa told the Irish Independent last month.

She admits it was devastating to watch from afar during her recovery in Copenhagen.

“For my birthday, there’s nothing more I could ask for than to be healthy,” said the HB Koge captain following the friendly win.

“It’s devastating when you are not around, especially with injury. It’s hard mentally. You know what it’s like to be in camp, and still feel like you are there from the outside. But you are biting at the bit to step in, solidify yourself in the group and get back.”

Carusa picked up the Danish League’s Player of the Season last term and is hoping to make an impression in upcoming camps in February and April, with one glamour home friendly expected to be announced. Pauw was disappointed at her side’s complacency at times on Monday, and Carusa insists it’s vital Ireland display variety to their play.

“It was a game where we really wanted to see a different side of us as a team, to see our limits and how we could build differently,” said Carusa, who qualifies for Ireland through her grandparents and made her debut in March 2020.

“As a player, I can show a lot of different sides to our attack. We have incredible talent that can be showcased in so many different ways. Our work ethic and mentality together is unmatched. I am so stoked I can be part of that variety, to surprise and challenge teams.”

The eight-cap forward also revealed her late header against Morocco was a move straight off the training ground.

“(Abbie) Larkin played in Áine (O’Gorman), and we talked about getting that early ball in. I looked at Áine and said ‘near post’. Sure enough it came right at my head. It was a gift from her and very exciting.”

Pauw, who missed most of the Spain camp with illness, hinted there may be new non-Irish born players added the squad when they meet next in February, adding to the likes of Carusa, Lily Agg and Lucy Quinn.

Monday’s victory was Ireland’s eighth win from 10 games in 2022, as preparations continue for Australia and New Zealand in 2023.