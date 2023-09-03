Kylian Mbappe warms up for Thursday’s clash with Ireland by scoring twice at Lyon

PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the French League One soccer match between Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: AP

Kylian Mbappe scored twice as Paris St Germain romped to a 4-1 away triumph over troubled Olympique Lyonnais yesterday to record a second win in the new Ligue 1 season.

The goals are not good news for Ireland’s defenders, who must face Mbappe and Co in the Parc des Princes in Paris on Thursday night, PSG’s hoke ground.

Mbappe converted a fourth-minute penalty, and netted the fourth goal just before the half-time break, as victory took PSG up to eight points from four games and into second spot, two behind leaders Monaco.

The spot-kick was awarded after Manuel Ugarte was scythed down by home captain Corentin Tolisso and was followed by a second goal in the 20th minute from Achraf Hakimi after a one-two with Ousmane Dembele.

Marco Asensio made it 3-0 in the 38th minute before Mbappe showed PSG's dominance with the fourth.

Tolisso netted a second-half consolation from the penalty spot for the home side, who have a single point from their opening four games with coach Laurent Blanc's future looking uncertain.