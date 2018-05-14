Kyle Walker-Peters commits to Tottenham

Walker-Peters, 21, made his senior Spurs debut on the opening day of the season and went on to record nine appearances as he finished the campaign in the starting XI for the 5-4 win over Leicester on Sunday.

“I am absolutely delighted to sign my new contract,” Walker-Peters said in an interview posted on the Tottenham Twitter feed. “It has been a great year for me and I really do look forward to what the future holds.”

A statement on the official Tottenham website read: “We are delighted to announce that Kyle Walker-Peters has signed a new contract with the club, which will run until 2021.”