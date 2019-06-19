Sport Soccer

Kyle Walker sticks with Manchester City

The right-back will remain at the Etihad until 2024.

Kyle Walker is staying at Manchester City (Adam Davy/PA)

Kyle Walker has signed a two-year contract extension at Manchester City, the Premier League champions have announced.

The England right-back, who joined City in a £45million move from Tottenham in 2017, is now committed to the club until 2024.

The 29-year-old has made 100 appearances for City in all competitions and won the Premier League in both of his two campaigns at the club. He has also won two League Cups and the FA Cup.

Walker told the club’s website: “I’m thrilled to have signed a new deal. Playing for City has been everything I’d hoped it would be and more.

“It was an easy decision. I want to be competing for trophies, playing at the highest level and I feel I have improved hugely as a player during my time here.”

