Saturday 22 September 2018

Kyle Walker reveals he wants to play at right-back for England

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate used Walker as part of a three-man defence at the World Cup.

Kyle Walker played as a centre-back in Russia (Adam Davy/PA)
By Press Association Sport staff

Kyle Walker has revealed he would prefer to play at right-back rather than centre-back for England.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate used Walker as part of a three-man defence during England’s run to the semi-finals of the World Cup this summer.

Walker has predominantly adopted the right-back role at club level, helping Manchester City to the Premier League title last season after leaving Tottenham.

But with former Spurs team-mate Kieran Trippier catching the eye in Russia as a right wing-back, Walker faces a fight to regain his preferred position at international level.

“I want to play right-back for England. I think that’s my spot. I have played there for nine years,” Walker told the Daily Mail.

“In the World Cup I was happy to play anywhere. Gareth Southgate felt that would help the team so I was happy to sacrifice the chance to prove that I am one of the best right-backs in the world.

“But I don’t see myself as a centre-half. When I am 30 and I haven’t got the legs then maybe I could learn that position but I would still have to be playing it at club level to do that.

“I have to pick it up really quickly when I go back to England because it’s not something I’m doing week in, week out. I have to put all the work I have done with Pep (Guardiola) to the side and listen to something else.

“I am starting from scratch again and it’s a lot to take in for just three or four days. I have to re-adjust myself.”

Walker felt out of place operating in a different position in Russia while England had regular centre-backs sitting on the bench.

“It was a bit awkward in Russia, I won’t lie. I am a right-back playing right centre-half when we have Gary Cahill and Phil Jones sitting on the bench,” he added.

“I felt bad for them but it wasn’t my decision. I just had to play to the best of my ability wherever the manager picked me.”

