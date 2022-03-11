Kyle Walker-Peters urges Southampton to put Newcastle defeat behind them

Kyle Walker-Peters urged Southampton not to dwell on their midweek defeat ahead of the visit of Watford (Tess Derry/PA)

Kyle Walker-Peters urged Southampton not to dwell on their midweek defeat to Newcastle ahead of the visit of Watford on Sunday.

Southampton dominated possession but failed to take advantage as they slipped to just their second home defeat of the season following the 2-1 loss that saw the Magpies move 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

“Really disappointed to end that run we had at home,” Walker-Peters told the club website.

“I think we haven’t lost since September, but that’s the Premier League.

“Both goals are a bit soft, but we can react on Sunday and hopefully we can put it right.”

Watford sit 19th in the table heading into the weekend, and have won just one of their last 16 league outings.

Walker-Peters admitted his side can tighten up at the back and in the final third and urged his side to turn in a dominant performance against the struggling Hornets.

Walker-Peters added: “I think we had the chances to win it (against Newcastle), but we weren’t clinical enough and on the defensive side we need to be a bit more solid.

“I think we need to not get too low. Obviously be disappointed now, but tomorrow a clean slate and we go again on Sunday, because the games are coming fast and we want to climb as high as we can in the table.

“That’s the beauty of football, the games come quick and on Sunday we could all be talking about how well we played and we get a win, so that’s what we’re going to focus on. This game’s done now, we’ll review it tomorrow and put it right on Sunday.”