Kyle Walker-Peters adds to England’s right-back injury issues

Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters is a major doubt for England’s World Cup squad after being ruled out for the “long term” with a hamstring issue.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate already has significant issues at right-back due to injuries suffered by Chelsea’s Reece James and Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

Walker-Peters made his international debut against Switzerland in March and has two caps but was not included in Southgate’s more recent squads.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review their details and accept them to load the content. Manage Preference

The 25-year-old was forced off in the second half of Saints’ 1-0 win at Bournemouth on Wednesday evening.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl told a press conference: “We have another big injury.

“Kyle will be out for the long term. It’s a hamstring injury. We will see how long.”

England begin their World Cup campaign against Iran in a month’s time.

Expand Close England manager Gareth Southgate already has selection issues at right-back (John Walton/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp England manager Gareth Southgate already has selection issues at right-back (John Walton/PA)

Walker and James are battling to be fit for the tournament in Qatar, while Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has struggled for game time under Southgate, has returned to action following his injury scare.

Southampton host leaders Arsenal on Sunday after easing pressure on under-fire boss Hasenhuttl by ending a five-game winless run with the narrow midweek success at Vitality Stadium.

While that victory came at a cost with the loss of Walker-Peters, Saints have been boosted by Romeo Lavia’s return to training.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been absent since picking up a hamstring problem after opening the scoring in his club’s 2-1 win over Chelsea in August.

Expand Close Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is closing in on a return to action (Steven Paston/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia is closing in on a return to action (Steven Paston/PA)

However, the Belgium Under-21 international may not be ready to return against Mikel Arteta’s in-form Gunners.

“Romeo is back in training but after a long time out it will take time,” said Hasenhuttl.

“It’s good to see him back training with the team.”