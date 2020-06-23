Klopp reveals Liverpool duo Salah and Robertson are in contention to face Palace

Mohamed Salah, left, and Andy Robertson could both return against Crystal Palace (Mark Pain/PA)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is expected to return to the starting line-up to face Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The Egypt international was an unused substitute for Sunday’s goalless Merseyside derby draw, having missed the team’s warm-up game the previous week.

Left-back Andy Robertson is also set to return after missing the game at Goodison Park, which is timely as stand-in James Milner has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while defender Joel Matip is sidelined with a toe problem.

🎥 Join JÃ¼rgen Klopp live for all the latest team news ahead of tomorrow's game against @CPFC... https://t.co/g4XK0CmY8D — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) June 23, 2020

“(Salah) trained yesterday completely normal, will train today completely normal, then he is available. What I will make of the line-up then, you will have to wait,” said Klopp.

“It’s the same with Robbo, he trained yesterday as well completely normal so that is the same.

“The two guys, Millie and Joel, will not be available for tomorrow. We have to figure out exactly how long it will take but, tomorrow, they don’t play.”

Klopp also expressed his opinion that their forthcoming match with Manchester City, which could well be the game which confirms the Reds’ first league title in 30 years, should be held at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp wants Liverpool's clash against Manchester City to take place at the Etihad Stadium

Whatsapp Klopp wants Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City to take place at the Etihad Stadium (Martin Rickett/NMC Pool/PA)

A Safety Advisory Group meeting on Thursday is set to decide where it should be played as the match is the only one without a confirmed venue at this stage.

“Honestly, I would prefer it is at Manchester otherwise it would be really difficult to organise it,” said Klopp.

“I don’t know how it would be, but it would not be in Liverpool so it would mean we both have to go somewhere where we both need a hotel.

“That is the only issue. It would be a challenge for both clubs.

“Apart from that we play where they send us to, but I would prefer it in Manchester.”

Sunday’s derby passed off without fans gathering outside the ground and Klopp felt that was a good yardstick.

“The whole period we are in showed the massive majority of people really behaved responsibly and seriously and take this situation as it is,” he added.

“The discipline level is probably as high as never before so I was not worried about that.

“Sunday was a good example, 100 per cent.”

