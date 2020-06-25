Kieran O'Hara seeking new club after being released by Manchester United

13 November 2019; Republic of Ireland's Kieran O'Hara poses for a portrait at the Republic of Ireland team hotel in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara will have to find a new club after his was today released by Manchester United.

O'Hara grew up in Urmston, close to Old Trafford and joined the club as an eight-year-old.

After signing a new professional contract last year, he retained hopes of making the first team squad with a chance to at least put pressure on established keepers like David de Gea.

But the 24-year-old has been included on a list of nine players released along with Aidan Barlow, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Alex Fojticek, Ethan Hamilton, Dion McGhee, Demetri Mitchell, Largie Ramazani and George Tanner.

"Manchester United would like to thank the departing players for their contributions during their time at the club and wish them the very best of luck for the future," the club said in a statement.

O'Hara had seven loan spells away from Old Trafford, most recently with Burton Albion, but he leaves United without making a first team appearance.

Eligible for Ireland through the parentage rule as his grandparents were from Galway, he was called up for the first time at U-21 level in 2016 and made his senior debut in last year's win over Bulgaria, adding a second cap against New Zealand two months later.

Online Editors