Kieran O’Hara and Anthony Pilkington in search of new clubs after release by Fleetwood

Ireland keeper Kieran O'Hara, and former international Anthony Pilkington, are both looking for a new club after they were today released by Fleetwood Town.

The club have acted in response to a poor season where they narrowly avoided relegation, with a new manager on the way while eight players, including four loanees, will depart.

Pilkington (33) scored four times in 28 games last season but the ex-Norwich City man is on the hunt for a new club.

And former Manchester United player O'Hara (26) has also been released, having played just four times for Town last term. He had high hopes of reviving his career when he joined Fleetwood from Burton Albion in February but has not done enough to earn a new contract.

On the books at Old Trafford for almost a decade, O'Hara was let go by United in 2020 and had already made his senior Ireland debut, as a sub for Mark Travers, in a win over Bulgaria in 2019, while he started in the home win over New Zealand.

He last featured in the Ireland squad as an unused sub in the triple header against Serbia, Luxembourg and Qatar last year.