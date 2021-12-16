Kieran McKenna leaves Manchester United to take over as Ipswich boss

Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna has been named the new manager of Ipswich Town

Manchester United first team coach Kieran McKenna has been installed as manager of League One club Ipswich Town.

Ipswich, one of the top teams in England in the 1980s, are in 12th place in the third-tier League One and sacked manager Paul Cook earlier this month.

Ipswich were relegated from the second tier Championship in 2019.

McKenna was brought to United by Jose Mourinho in 2016 and was part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff.

Norwegian Solskjaer was sacked as United manager last month and replaced by current interim manager Ralf Rangnick. McKenna remained on the first team coaching staff under the German.

McKenna is the second coach to leave the United following Rangnick's appointment after Michael Carrick left the club earlier this month.

Fermanagh native McKenna, 35, had his playing career cut short by injury and began coaching at Tottenham Hotspur's academy and with their youth teams.