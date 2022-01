Kidderminster drawn against West Ham in FA Cup fourth round draw

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked team remaining in the FA Cup, have been drawn against West Ham in the fourth round

The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading 2-1 on Saturday, were rewarded with a tie at home to the Premier League side.

Boreham Wood, the other non-league team left in the competition, were handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth, while League One Cambridge will entertain Luton for a place in the fifth round following their superb 1-0 victory at Newcastle.

Holders Leicester face the winners of Sunday's late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at either the City Ground or the Emirates Stadium.

Chelsea, beaten by the Foxes in last year's showpiece, will host Plymouth at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City will play Fulham at the Etihad Stadium, with Manchester United or Aston Villa, who complete the third-round schedule on Monday evening, to welcome Middlesbrough.

Liverpool, who survived a slight scare against League One Shrewsbury on Sunday, will take on Cardiff at Anfield.

Everton will host Brentford, Brighton travel to Tottenham and, after beating Sheffield United 3-0 on Sunday, Wolves will play Norwich at Molineux.

Elsewhere, League Two Hartlepool, competing in round four for the first time since 2009, have been handed a trip to Crystal Palace, while Huddersfield face Barnsley and QPR head to Peterborough.

Southampton will entertain Coventry, while Stoke will play Wigan at home.

The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend in February.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Peterborough v QPR

Cambridge v Luton

Southampton v Coventry

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster v West Ham

Man Utd or Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham v Brighton

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Nottm Forest or Arsenal v Leicester

Man City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich

Ties to be played over the first weekend in February.