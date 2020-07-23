Kevin De Bruyne’s 19 Premier League assists as Man City star targets new record

De Bruyne has provided six assists for Aguero (Miker Egerton/PA)

Kevin De Bruyne has notched 19 assists for Manchester City in the Premier League this season.

With just Sunday’s game against Norwich remaining, the Belgian is one short of equalling Thierry Henry’s single-season record in the competition, set in 2002-03.

Here, the PA news agency lists his assists.

2019

August 10: West Ham 0 Man City 5

Assist for Raheem Sterling, 51 minutes

August 17: Man City 2 Tottenham 2

Assists for Sterling, 20 & Aguero, 35

August 25: Bournemouth 1 Man City 3

Assist for Aguero, 15

August 31: Man City 4 Brighton 0

Assist for Aguero, 42

September 21: Man City 8 Watford 0

Assists for David Silva 1, Bernardo Silva 60

September 28: Everton 1 Man City 3

Assist for Gabriel Jesus, 24

October 26: Man City 3 Aston Villa 0

Assist for David Silva, 65

December 21: Man City 3 Leicester 1

Assist for Jesus, 69

December 27: Wolves 3 Man City 2

Assist for Sterling, 50

December 29: Man City 2 Sheffield Utd 0

Assist for Aguero, 52

2020



De Bruyne set up goals for Aguero and Jesus as City hammered Aston Villa (Nick Potts/PA)

January 12: Aston Villa 1 Man City 6

Assists for Aguero, 28 & Jesus, 45

January 21: Sheffield Utd 0 Man City 1

Assist for Aguero, 73

February 19: Man City 2 West Ham 0

Assist for Rodri, 30

July 2: Man City 4 Liverpool 0

Assist for Phil Foden, 45

July 8: Man City 5 Newcastle 0

Assist for Riyad Mahrez, 21

July 22: Watford 0 Man City 4

Assist for Aymeric Laporte, 66

Total assists for: Aguero 6, Sterling 3, Jesus 3, D Silva 2, B Silva, Rodri, Foden, Mahrez, Laporte 1 each.

*Passes for goals for Sterling (v Arsenal on December 15 & v Arsenal on June 17) are not recorded as assists after touches by opponents.

