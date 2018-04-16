Kevin De Bruyne keen to win more trophies under Pep Guardiola at City

Kevin De Bruyne hopes to win many more titles with Manchester City and Pep Guardiola.

De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in City’s superb Premier League campaign but Guardiola, their inspirational manager, was the mastermind.

City were confirmed as champions, with a record-equalling five games to spare, after Manchester United were beaten by West Brom on Sunday. Guardiola has just one year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium The club’s top priority this summer will undoubtedly be securing the services of Guardiola, who also oversaw Carabao Cup success in February, for longer than the one year remaining on his contract.

De Bruyne said: “Everyone knows he’s one of the best coaches in the world. To achieve what he has achieved in the game is special and to be part of a group of players led by him can only help us to keep developing. “He came in two years ago and changed the way we play. That obviously takes time to adapt to but we’ve developed together and this season is a reward for all that work.

“What we want to do now is continue playing the way we have this season and become even stronger. He’s a big part of that and hopefully these can be his first trophies of many here at City.” Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane are part of a impressive group of youngsters at City De Bruyne believes the current squad is well placed to build on this season’s achievements.

The Belgium playmaker said: “It’s no coincidence that the type of players brought in over the last year or two have all been of a similar age and we will look to build as a group together. The feeling amongst the squad is great. “We have enjoyed the season a lot but there is work to do if we want to achieve more in future. That can be the trickiest thing in football, to not only win but keep winning. Having such a young squad will hopefully help us to achieve that.”

Premier League Champions!!!🏆🎉

So happy where this incredible journey took us! 💙 #blessed #premierleague #champions @ManCity pic.twitter.com/mElj0M5ypK — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) April 15, 2018 Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan also believes the foundations are in place for sustained success.

The Germany international, who had been back in his homeland watching former club Borussia Dortmund play Schalke when he learned he was a Premier League winner, said: “Although some of our players have won it before, it’s our first title as a group of players under the new manager.

“We have developed together and there is a lot of potential. What we all have to do now is to work hard and believe in our ability to keep succeeding.” Not sure we could have taken another 93:20 anyway, @aguerosergiokun! 🙀 #mancity pic.twitter.com/pzc6J87oMd — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 16, 2018 City’s top scorer Sergio Aguero, one of the City squad to have won previous titles, was pleased there were no final-day dramas this year. Aguero famously scored the injury-time winner against QPR in the last game of the season in 2012 to secure the crown, while his 2014 triumph was also only sealed on the final day.

The Argentina striker, scorer of 30 goals this season, said: “This is my third title with City and it’s just a relief not to have to wait (until) the final day this time!

“This season has been incredible and the football we’ve played has been the best I’ve been involved with while at the club.” City are likely to be presented with the Premier League trophy after their home game against Huddersfield on May 6 but this is still to be officially confirmed.

