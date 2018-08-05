Kenyon calls on Mourinho and Woodward to bring good times back

Jose Mourinho and Ed Woodward have been urged to put their heads together and bring the good times back to Manchester United, by the club’s former chief executive Peter Kenyon.

Kenyon was a key figure at United during the glory years of Sir Alex Ferguson and has watched from a distance as the Red Devils have struggled to land the Premier League title for the past five years.

Their hopes of ending that sequence this term have not been helped by a pre-season dominated by Mourinho’s gloomy demeanour and clear frustration over transfers, an issue which places his relationship with executive vice-chairman Woodward in the spotlight.

Peter Kenyon has had his say on Manchester United’s prospects under Jose Mourinho (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kenyon acknowledges things have yet to click two years into the Portuguese’s reign but does believe it can happen.

“They have to work it out and they’ll find a way of working it out,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek.

“United is bigger than anybody, bigger than any individual and that’s always been the mantra.

Mourinho has cut a forlorn figure at times during pre-season (Martin Rickett/PA)

“It will get worked out and I would hope Jose is part of that working it out because he is incredibly

skilled and he’s demonstrated he can do things.

“He is more than capable, one of the best coaches in the world but have they got it right? No.

“I think the first people to recognise that will be the people at United.

All the info you need for our final pre-season friendly is here! #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 3, 2018

“Jose has all the capabilities, he’s done it, but I don’t think he’s in a place where he feels good at the moment, or United feel good at the moment or the fans at the moment.”

Kenyon sees Manchester City’s rise as particularly difficult for United to deal with but is sure his old side have everything they need to close the gap on last year’s runaway champions.

“They’ve got more competition than they’ve ever had before and it’s coming from the other side of the city,” he said.

United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward’s relationship with Mourinho has been under the microscope (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Having been born there and lived there, that’s pretty uncomfortable. They’re just going to have to dig in and sort it out.

“They have the resources, they’ve got a fantastic fan-base and one of the best coaches in the world. They’ve just to work out what it is and sort it.”

