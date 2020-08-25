Kenny insists he's not fazed by Obafemi's squad reaction

Stephen Kenny says he isn't concerned by Michael Obafemi's response to his exclusion from the Ireland manager's first squad and stressed the Southampton forward is still part of his plans.

Obafemi sent out a cryptic one worded tweet 'Intresting' (sic) in the aftermath of the squad announcement which followed the deletion of a blunter message that simply read 'Disgrace' with no context provided.

Kenny has promoted Jayson Molumby and Adam Idah to the senior squad and retained Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott who stepped up under Mick McCarthy - although the latter only made the cut as David McGoldrick misses the September 3 trip to Bulgaria but returns for the visit of Finland three days later.

When Obafemi was available at U-21 level, Kenny favoured Idah, Connolly and Parrott and has explained that he went with the other options because they are better suited to his preferred system of a front three with a central striker and two wide options.

"It's not something that I'm concerned about, it's not something that concerns me at all in fact," said Kenny when informed of Obafemi's social media content. "Michael is a good person. I think the manager there has done a very good job with him, Ralph Hasenhüttl, he has been excellent for him."

Kenny has named a 23-man squad for the trip to Bulgaria with Glenn Whelan, Jack Byrne, Seáni Maguire, Josh Cullen and Kevin Long amongst those to miss out. James McCarthy comes into the fray with Kenny offering his opinion that the Glaswegian is the best midfielder of his Irish generation but injury has prevented him from showing it.

Meanwhile, Kenny confirmed that he spoke with Belfast native Mark Sykes before his controversial decision to turn his back on Northern Ireland and declare for the Republic.

Irish Independent