Kelleher deserves his chance but I would encourage him to be patient and learn from Alisson

John Aldridge

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is making his Premier league debut for Liverpool against Wolves (Paul Ellis/PA) Expand

EVERYONE at Liverpool has known for some time about the potential of Caoimhin Kelleher, and he highlighted his class with a magnificent Champions League debut on Tuesday night.

In my role working for Liverpool’s in-house TV channel, I have watched a lot of the under-age teams in action over recent years – and there is a wonderful crop of talent coming through.

Curtis Jones is a class act in the making, and Neco Williams is also a real talent in the full-back position, with Kelleher giving Liverpool a welcome Irish presence in the line-up.

