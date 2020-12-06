EVERYONE at Liverpool has known for some time about the potential of Caoimhin Kelleher, and he highlighted his class with a magnificent Champions League debut on Tuesday night.

In my role working for Liverpool’s in-house TV channel, I have watched a lot of the under-age teams in action over recent years – and there is a wonderful crop of talent coming through.

Curtis Jones is a class act in the making, and Neco Williams is also a real talent in the full-back position, with Kelleher giving Liverpool a welcome Irish presence in the line-up.

We all know about the long-standing connections between Ireland and the club, but we have not had an Irish player in the Liverpool team since the days of Steve Finnan and Robbie Keane. So it was great to see young Kelleher get his chance against Ajax.

He pulled off a couple of good saves, his distribution was first class, and deserves to start against Wolves today, as he has proved he can cope with the pressure of playing on the biggest of stages.

I have spoken to Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg about Kelleher and he told me that the one aspect of his game that really stood out was his temperament.

He is a quiet lad, level-headed and nothing seems to knock him out of his stride when a new challenge is thrust in front of him.

John and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp are big fans of Caoimhin – and they confirmed as much by throwing him into a massive Champions League game, one in which the Premier League champions needed a result.

This was not a case of giving a young lad a chance in a dead match. There was plenty on the line against Ajax, but he kept a clean sheet and more than justified his selection ahead of the more experienced Adrian.

Kelleher may have a big decision to make at some point. He will clearly play more first-team football if he went out on loan, with Alisson Becker (above) undisputed as the best keeper in world football. And he will be Liverpool’s No 1 for a long time to come.

Yet, I would encourage Caoimhin to be patient, to wait for the chances that come his way and learn from Alisson over the next four or five years.

He would then be in a prime position to step into his shoes, with the 22-year-old still very much learning his trade in a role where players don’t reach a peak until they get into their 30s.

Kelleher is working under the best manager in the game, he has wonderful support around him with the Liverpool coaching staff at the club’s new training base, so it would take a brave man to leave all that behind.

The lad should get more valuable experience tonight if he is given the nod against a Wolves side arriving at Anfield with real hopes of ending Liverpool’s long unbeaten Premier League run on home soil.

I have been so impressed with Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo and the brand of football he has promoted at Wolves. They have taken on all the big teams head-on and got some great results against them.

They picked up a deserved 2-1 win at Arsenal last weekend, while they have also earned good results against Manchester City, Tottenham and Manchester United in recent years.

They play a high-energy, attacking style of football that is great to watch, and they will come to Anfield with real hopes of getting a positive result.

Adama Traore is a player who has given every Premier League defence trouble in recent years and, while they will miss Raul Jimenez after his horrible clash of heads with David Luiz resulted in him fracturing his skull last weekend, Wolves will still carry plenty of attacking threat.

As for Liverpool, they are continuing to defy the odds by producing brilliant performances despite a horrible injury list and plenty of obstacles being thrown in their way.

The Ajax performance was another example of the depth Klopp has in his squad, as not many teams could cope with the absence of Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara – and a few more on top of that – and still continue to win at the highest level.

They might have a bad result or two at some point this month, but Klopp is finding a way to keep his side on track, and his efforts over the last few weeks are, arguably, even more impressive than what we saw last season.

He is trying to rest players when the moment is right, and picking his way through a season that has been thrown badly off track.

Amid it all, Liverpool went into this weekend joint top of the Premier League and through to the last-16 of the Champions League.

True sporting giants thrive in adversity – and that’s what Liverpool and their brilliant manager are doing right now.

LIVERPOOL need to sign a centre-back after their injury problems this summer – and they are coming up against a player who could be on their radar in Conor Coady tonight.

The club have not made too many mistakes in the transfer market in recent years, but letting Coady leave the club has proved to be one of them.

He’s a local lad, loves Liverpool and I remember when he was coming through the ranks people were saying he could be the man to replace Jamie Carragher, as he was coming to the end of his career.

As it turns out, they let him leave for Huddersfield in the summer of 2014, and he has gone on to prove himself to be a fine leader at Wolves.

He is now a part of the England squad – and while I’m sure he would walk back to Liverpool if an offer was put in for him, it’s hard to imagine Wolves selling such an important player.

Sometimes players can force through a move if it is to a club close to their heart, but I suspect Liverpool would have to wait until next summer before they would have any chance of getting Coady.

Given the injuries to Van Dijk and Gomez, Liverpool need to sign a centre-back in next month’s transfer window

Hopefully the club are already making moves to sign a player.

On another note, I WILL be back at Anfield for the Wolves game tonight – and I’m buzzing to see my first Liverpool match for nine months.

This has been a horrible year for all of us, but we are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel with the Covid-19 vaccines edging closer – and I would encourage everyone reading this to get the jab when you are offered it.

Ignore the nutters who come up with all kinds of conspiracy theories to tell us how bad vaccines are for us, as we need this, and we need it now.

I can’t wait for the day when loads of Irish fans are flying over to Liverpool and Manchester to watch Premier League matches – and the sight of 1,500 fans on The Kop tonight will warm the heart.

It’s only a start, but it’s a great start. If we are all sensible, do what we need to do to get ourselves out of this mess, then there is a light at the end of the tunnel in 2021.