Keane: I’ll never be a manager again

Roy Keane has admitted his days as a manager are as good as over.

The former Manchester United captain held talks in February about managing Sunderland but they appointed Alex Neil instead. Keane believes he is unlikely to get another stab at management and is starting to accept the situation.

When asked this week if he felt like a “manager doing punditry” by fellow Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher in a video for website SPORTbible, Keane said: “I did up until recently, but I almost feel, I think, those days are over for me.”

Keane managed Sunderland and Ipswich and has held various assistant roles, most recently at Nottingham Forest until June 2019.

“It’s maybe more of a head job that is the role for me and over the next few years I can’t see a club giving me a real good opportunity to get back into it,” he said. “But I don’t mind that either.”

“I’m not fearful of going ‘you might do TV for the next two or three years’, I don’t mind that. I count my blessings, because as you know there are a lot of ex-players looking to get back into it.” (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd, 2022)

