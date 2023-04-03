Katie McCabe taking it ice and easy as Lucy Quinn gets late Ireland call-up

Forward joins Vera Pauw’s squad for USA trip after Lily Agg ankle injury

Lucy Quinn has been called up ahead of the Ireland women’s two-match tour to the US after Lily Agg was ruled out with an ankle injury.

And Arsenal star Katie McCabe, who was at the centre of an injury scare last week, spear-headed the England-based contingent who checked in to Irish camp before jetting off to the States later today.

Birmingham striker Quinn debuted against Australia two years ago and forced the opening goal of a notable win with a cracking free-kick against the side Ireland face first at this summer’s World Cup.

She has scored twice since as a flexible option either up front or in midfield and, although her international form has been fitful of late, she will see this call-up as a significant opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup squad berth.

All players, including a fit again McCabe, fresh from a wondrous strike against Manchester City, went through a recovery session this morning ahead of flying to the United States.

The home-based players had a warm-up game against a boys team yesterday.

Less than four days after being seen in a protective boot and on crutches, McCabe put in a player-of-the-match performance for the Gunners and struck a faultless strike at Meadow Park.

McCabe had been forced out of Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich after a heavy collision, sparking intense anguish for her Irish supporters.

"Obviously, I'm happy the scan came back clear!" said McCabe. "And then the fantastic medical team did a quick turnaround. I think I've been icing my foot for the last four days so it was worth it in the end!

“The goal was unbelievable. Not just for me personally: it's obviously nice to score but I'm proud of how the team reacted, especially in the second half.

“We didn't start the game the way we wanted to, so then to come out and show that character and the resilience throughout the whole second half to turn the game around to collect the three points was unbelievable."

Arsenal had fallen behind but like their Conti Cup final win against Chelsea, and their Champions League tie against Munich, the Londoners’ resilience keeps them firmly in the mix of an enthralling title race.

"For me, I think we take everything in stride,” she told www.arsenal.com. “We've got an unbelievable squad to do that and we're always focused on the next game and taking each game as it comes.

“I think the character was what it was about today. Going one-nil down, not playing very well but turning it around and yeah, I'm super proud of the girls and I'm happy we can take the three points.

"Look, we're Arsenal. We always have that belief to compete and win trophies. We won the Conti Cup final so we've got a taste of it now and we want more. When you represent a club like Arsenal, you're always going to be competing for the top trophies and I think we've shown that in our performances recently.

"Especially making the semi-final in the Champions League and collecting another three points in a very tight title race. That's what we're all about and we take them in stride."

Ireland WNT Squad – Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes). Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Tara O’Hanlon (Peamount United), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers). Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring). Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit), Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers).

Saturday, April 8 USA v Ireland, Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas, 7.30 (Irish Time), RTÉ2 Tuesday, April 11 (Wednesday morning) USA v Republic of Ireland, 12.30am, CITYPARK, St Louis, Missouri, RTÉ2