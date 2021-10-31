| 8.1°C Dublin

Katie McCabe on her way to Wembley after Arsenal put Brighton to sword in Women’s FA Cup semi-final

Arsenal's Katie McCabe in action with Brighton and Hove Albion's Aileen Whelan. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra Expand

KATIE McCabe’s Arsenal booked their place in the Women’s FA Cup final after goals from Kim Little, Beth Mead and Leah Williamson secured a 3-0 victory over a Brighton side which included McCabe’s Ireland international team-mate, Megan Connolly.

Arsenal coach Jonas Eidevall has heaped praise on Mead and Williamson following his side's victory.

Mead set up Kim Little's 50th-minute opener before scoring the second four minutes later.

Williamson finished off the scoring with a 76th-minute header as Arsenal set up a meeting with Chelsea at Wembley.

Eidevall said: "(Mead's) a player that, when she has confidence, can play with intensity and can harass the opponents. I think she's a world-class forward.

"Leah is brilliant, she plays with such a high standard. I'm really delighted with her performances and her development this season.

"She's been a massive part of why we've been able to play so well this year."

Chelsea also advanced to the final with an emphatic 3-0 win at holders Manchester City. Erin Cuthbert, Melanie Leupolz and Beth England were on target to seal Chelsea’s place in the delayed 2020-21 competition’s final at Wembley on December 5.

