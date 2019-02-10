Karlan Grant claiming Huddersfield’s goal against Arsenal

Huddersfield striker Karlan Grant insists he will be claiming his side’s late goal in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Arsenal after making his home debut off the bench.

Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette struck for Arsenal in the first half, but Huddersfield ended their five-game goal drought with a deserved consolation in stoppage time.

Terriers’ forward Adama Diakhaby was announced as the scorer by the matchday announcer before it was credited to Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac, but Grant claimed the goal was his.

“Definitely mine, 100 per cent yes,” said the 21-year-old, signed for an undisclosed fee, reported to be £2million, from Charlton last month. “It hit my knee. It definitely touched me.”

Grant, whose 14 goals for Charlton in Sky Bet League One secured his ticket to the big time, revealed he was an Arsenal fan.

He made his second Huddersfield appearance against the Gunners after stepping off the bench in last week’s 5-0 defeat at Chelsea.

“This is where everyone wants to be isn’t it? The Premier League,” he said.

“It’s every kid’s dream. It was my dream so to be playing in it is a dream come true.”

Huddersfield slipped to a seventh straight home defeat – their 12th in 13 games in total – and remain 13 points from safety at the foot of the table.

But their display was full of enterprise and Grant said nobody in Jan Siewert’s squad was feeling sorry for themselves.

“Obviously the Chelsea one was a difficult one to take, losing 5-0 away. It was a hard one,” he added.

“(Against Arsenal) we lost 2-1, but we showed great character. We kept pushing them and putting pressure on them. It’s just a shame the game couldn’t go on for another 10 minutes.

“The players here are showing great desire and you have to have that determination and desire to go out there and keep trying to perform. We’ve got to keep the spirit going forward.”

Arsenal’s first league win on the road since November got their top-four hopes back on track, but for large spells at the John Smith’s Stadium boss Unai Emery cut a frustrated figure on the touchline.

“I want more every time, because in the first half the difference between them and us was two goals, and it is not enough, because if they score one they can get more,” Emery said.

“My ambition is to want them to keep the mentality and don’t concede the position to the opposition. But I know it’s easier on the bench than on the pitch.”

When asked if his animated displays of emotion could have a negative effect on his players, the Spaniard added: “I am here. It is my personality.

“And if I am here it is because in my career I have progressed like that. If in one moment I think it is negative, I would not do it.”

Press Association