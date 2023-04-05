Karim Benzema nets hat-trick as Real Madrid thrash Barcelona at the Nou Camp

Barcelona 0 Real Madrid 4 (Real Madrid win 4-1 on aggregate)

Karim Benzema hit a hat-trick as Real Madrid thrashed arch rivals Barcelona at the Nou Camp to reach the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona, who lead Carlo Ancelotti’s European champions by 12 points at the top of LaLiga, carried a 1-0 lead from the first leg but were blown away following Vinicius Junior’s opener in first-half stoppage time.

Ballon d’Or winner Benzema then took over, slotting in from Luka Modric’s pass to give Los Blancos the lead in the tie before grabbing his second from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Vinicius was brought down in the box.

Benzema completed a second hat-trick in as many matches by rounding off a swift counter-attack 10 minutes from time as Xavi’s Barcelona suffered a humiliating home defeat.

Real, who continue their bid for a 15th Champions League title with their first leg against Chelsea next Wednesday, will face Osasuna in the final on May 6.